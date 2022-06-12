Frax Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.17 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003917 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $20.17 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00365779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00467284 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,511,806,122 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

