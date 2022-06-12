Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

FRSH stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,632. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

