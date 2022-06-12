Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Frontdoor by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.