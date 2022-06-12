Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,306,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 5.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $97,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

FYBR opened at $24.38 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.