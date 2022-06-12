Furucombo Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $108,141.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00347492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00034468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00442264 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

