Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Future Health ESG by 11.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHLT remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621. Future Health ESG has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

