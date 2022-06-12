FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.36). Approximately 10,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 454.81. The company has a market capitalization of £500.65 million and a PE ratio of 29.69.

In other FW Thorpe news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £29,465 ($36,923.56).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

