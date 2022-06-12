GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in May

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Shares of GAIL (India) stock remained flat at $$13.55 on Friday. GAIL has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.
GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)
