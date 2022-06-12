GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Down 63.8% in May

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Shares of GAIL (India) stock remained flat at $$13.55 on Friday. GAIL has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

