GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 197.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

