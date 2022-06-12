GATX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock traded down $6.45 on Friday, reaching $99.49. 184,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,346. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,069 shares of company stock worth $13,351,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GATX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GATX by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in GATX by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in GATX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in GATX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.