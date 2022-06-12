Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 442.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.55). 539,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 533,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.80).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 713 ($8.93) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 447.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($110,275.69).

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

