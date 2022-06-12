GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Up 1,411.8% in May

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 1,411.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GIA stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. GigCapital5 has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at $416,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

