Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GLEE remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Gladstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Get Gladstone Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLEE. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 578,360 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,962,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.