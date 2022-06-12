Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLEE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GLEE stock remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Gladstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

