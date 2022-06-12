Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 19,762 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.15% of Gartner worth $40,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.80.

IT stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.