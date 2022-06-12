Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,884 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $32,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 289,794.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 199,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.