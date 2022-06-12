Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $333.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

