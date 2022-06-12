Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $38.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $38,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

