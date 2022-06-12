Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $48.43 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,471 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $48,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $109,841,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 938,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 855,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,142,000 after acquiring an additional 731,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

