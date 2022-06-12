Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $54.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $54,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,344,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.90.
ULTA stock opened at $407.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.93 and its 200-day moving average is $387.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.