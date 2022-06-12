Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,483 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of V stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
