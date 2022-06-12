Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $36,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

