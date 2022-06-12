Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 76.3% in May

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI remained flat at $$26.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $387.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

