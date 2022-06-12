Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 76.3% in May

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GBLI remained flat at $$26.67 during trading on Friday. 9,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.22. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

GBLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

