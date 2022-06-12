Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.74.

Global Payments stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

