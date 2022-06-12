Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Down 3.5%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.31. 586,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 713,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.