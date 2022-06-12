GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 2881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

