GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,069.46 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $165,069.46 and $244.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

