Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

GORO opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.69. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.