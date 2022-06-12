GoldBlocks (GB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

GoldBlocks (GB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $38,573.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00173944 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008400 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00383075 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

