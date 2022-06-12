Golden Goose Market Capitalization Hits $346,578.89 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $346,578.89 and approximately $131,989.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

