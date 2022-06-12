Goose Finance (EGG) Price Tops $0.0384 on Exchanges

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $67,450.20 and approximately $14,359.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Goose Finance

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

