Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.69 Million in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 368,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. ACE Convergence Acquisition makes up about 3.0% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 3,092,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACEV opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

