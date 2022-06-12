Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $562,000 in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUS. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUS opened at $9.80 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

