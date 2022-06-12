Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $628,000 in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $342,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 686,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BREZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.