Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

