Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 686,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

