Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $278.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.46 and a 200 day moving average of $282.96. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.