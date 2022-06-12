Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Distribution Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

