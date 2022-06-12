Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Executive Network Partnering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 1,791,876 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 111,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENPC opened at $10.17 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

