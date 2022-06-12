Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,345 shares of company stock worth $3,688,116 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.26 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.