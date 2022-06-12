Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.48 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

