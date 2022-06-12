Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $491,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 96.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 119,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCAE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.