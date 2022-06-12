Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Up 313.9% in May

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 313.9% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ GRAY remained flat at $$0.88 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.