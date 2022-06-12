Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 313.9% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

GRAY remained flat at $$0.88 during trading on Friday. 49,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,645. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

