Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the quarter. AudioEye makes up 0.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 4.97% of AudioEye worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

