GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 1.1%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,102,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,865,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.38.
GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)
