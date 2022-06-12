GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 1.1%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,102,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,865,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Get GSTechnologies alerts:

GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.