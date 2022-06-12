Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 210.8% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,103. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 112,636 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,591 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

