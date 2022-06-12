GYEN Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $105,794.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00342086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00439534 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

