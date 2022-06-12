Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

